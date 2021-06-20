LJD split means Chirag Paswan to join forces with Tejashwi Yadav?

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In the wake of a spilt in Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) as a result of a feud in Paswan family, politics in Bihar is likely to get a new equation. The parties aligned with the opposition Mahagathbandhan are learnt to have started making efforts to bring Chirag Paswan- son of LJP founder (Late) Ram Vilas Paswan to their fold silently eyeing at the strong 6% vote bank of his party.

Such a move would be possible when Chirag Paswan, is left fending for himself by the NDA allies post a leadership coup by his own uncle and Hajipur MP Pashupati Kumar Paras. Reliable sources said that a new equation can be developed with the joining of Chirag Paswan-led faction of LJP in Bihar to oust the NDA from office.

“This might be RJD's equation of MYP -- Muslim, Yadav and Paswan -- created against NDA. And if this political initiative succeeds, it could prove to be very damaging to the NDA”, said local political analysts.

“Certainly, efforts are being taken for the emergence of a new equation-MYP, which will prove hard to handle for the NDA as Muslim constitutes 17 % of electoral strength of state followed by 16 by Yadav and 6 % by Paswan”, observed political observer Arun Kumar Pandey.

More than 25 lakhs votes were polled to the LJP in the 2020 assembly elections under the leadership of Chirag Paswan securing 6% votes. The speculation for the emergence of new MY-P equation is rife in the political circles of both NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

Observers think the current situation gives Chirag Paswan the option of being a part of opposition politics now, which will help him ahead in the elections. “If NDA government collapse and mid-term elections become unavoidable, the MY-P equation, subject to its formation depending upon future political alignments, will have a major edge over the NDA”, said AK Mishra, another political analyst.