Only objective is to accelerate economic development of J-K: L-G Manoj Sinha

Sinha said working within the tenets of financial prudence, transparency, and accountability, the Jammu and Kashmir government is moving ahead the agenda of all-round development in the region.

Published: 20th June 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said the only objective of his administration is to accelerate the economic development of the Union Territory and make it multi-dimensional.

He also said that the pace of new industrial schemes had stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now the efforts would be intensified to take it on the ground in the coming days.

"We are paying close attention to the business, industry, and tourism sectors affected by Corona and decisions would be taken for their convenience. Work will also be done on a war footing to promote the art and culture of Jammu and Kashmir," Sinha said in his 'awaam ki awaaz' programme, aired on all local and primary channels of All India radio (AIR) stations.

He said in the coming days, "we have only one objective - to accelerate the economic development of J&K and make it multi-dimensional".

Sinha said working within the tenets of financial prudence, transparency, and accountability, the Jammu and Kashmir government is moving ahead the agenda of all-round development in the region.

The lieutenant governor said the recent announcement of Rs 12,600 crore District Capex budget is historic and is more than double the last year's budget of Rs 5,134 crore.

The budget has been made by people's representatives keeping in mind the needs of the common man, he said, adding "Jammu and Kashmir is full of self-confidence, I hear the echo of self-power among the people".

Coming down heavily on the recent issue of unwarranted rumours being spread by a few with vested interests, Sinha said certain elements cannot digest the speedy execution of development work and effective management of COVID-19.

"We need to reject all such rumours and focus on playing a constructive role.

For the past several decades, such people deliberately misled our young generation for personal gains and deprived them of development dividends.

So I humbly request all of you not to pay heed to such rumours," he said.

Sinha acknowledged the tireless contribution of corona warriors and frontline workers, and termed it as an embodiment of determination and dedication.

"With their hard work, they have laid the foundation stone for the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

Today, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new dawn and is moving ahead as an equal society.

The credit goes to these warriors who dedicated themselves to the cause," he said.

Noting that it was only due to people's collective efforts the Covid situation in the UT is inching towards normalcy, Sinha said everyone should continue to follow Covid protocol to keep the dreaded infection at bay.

 

