SIT to probe death of Jhajjar resident who was set afire by four men

By PTI

BAHADURGARH (HARYANA): Police have set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the death of a 42-year-old man whose family members alleged that he was set on fire by four people here.

The police had earlier said that the person, identified as Mukesh of Kasra village in Jhajjar district, died of burns on Thursday after four men allegedly sprinkled some inflammable substance on him and set him afire the previous evening.

According to the complaint lodged by victim's brother, the four men were part of the ongoing farmers' agitation at the Tikri border near Delhi.

On Saturday, a delegation of farmers met Jhajjar Superintendent of Police Rajesh Duggal and sought a fair probe.

Talking to reporters later, Duggal said, "We have constituted a SIT headed by a DSP. Investigations are being conducted on the basis of evidence." He added that a murder case has already been registered.

"Investigations are on. Culprits won't be spared," the police officer said.

The police said two of the accused have so far been arrested.

BJP's Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, who met the bereaved family, said local people and the village sarpanch have demanded a CBI probe in the incident.

"I also support their demand that a CBI inquiry should be held in this case," Sharma told reporters on Sunday.

Replying to a question, he said the police are conducting a fair investigation, but when a CBI probe is held, the ambit of the investigations will widen.

On Thursday, the victim's family members and some villagers held a protest and demanded compensation for his next of kin.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) had earlier, however, said that the man died by suicide.

The union had also accused the Haryana government of defaming the ongoing farmers' agitation.