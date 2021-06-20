Two Assam militants killed in encounter

By PTI

DIPHU: Two United Peoples' Revolutionary Front (UPRF), a Kuki militant outfit, were killed in an encounter with the police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, police said.

Acting on specific information, an operation was launched in Jolen area in the Singhason Hills of the district and the two militants were killed in the afternoon.

The police recovered two AK-47 rifles and several documents from the spot.

The outfit's self-styled Commander-in-Chief Martin Kuki was killed in an encounter with security forces in September last year, following which most members of the organisation had surrendered in December, police sources said.

Two members of the outfit, Veerappan and Arjun, along with six others again regrouped and launched their activities, including recruitment of new cadres.

Arjun was arrested earlier this year and is currently in jail while the two members killed in the encounter belong to this group.