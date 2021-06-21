STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Big jolt for Congress in Assam as four-time party MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi joins BJP

Rupjyoti Kurmi ditched the Congress for not recognizing his contributions to the party.

Published: 21st June 2021 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others welcoming Rupjyoti Kurmi to party fold at a function in Guwahati on Monday. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Four-time former Assam Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi formally joined the BJP on Monday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others welcomed him to party fold at a function. Sarma said the 43-year-old Kurmi was ready to join the BJP in 2019 but that did not materialise.

“We welcome Sri Rupjyoti Kurmi to BJP family. A prominent leader from Tea - Tribe Community & 4-term MLA, he has always been working for uplift of poor & development of the region. @BJP4Assam shall immensely gain from his experience. Best wishes,” the CM tweeted.

After Kurmi had resigned from the Congress and the Assembly last week, Sarma had asked the MLAs of opposition parties to join the BJP, so all of them can work as a team for Assam’s development.

“What will they do for the next five years?” Sarma had asserted. The “undemocratic” remarks made the Congress demand a public apology from him.

ALSO READ | Assam CM Himanta visits RSS HQ, meets Mohan Bhagwat 

Kurmi, who has not lost an election since 2006 when he contested for the first time from his Mariani constituency, ditched the Congress for not recognizing his contributions to the party. He was hurt that the Congress denied him the position of Leader of Opposition despite a commitment. He was livid that the
party also did not consider him for the post of state Congress president.

His family had been associated with the Congress since 1980s. He held the Mariani seat for four terms. His mother, Rupam Kurmi who represented the constituency for three terms on the trot, had died while serving as a Congress Minister during Tarun Gogoi’s first term as the CM.

Kurmi, a firebrand leader, had led the party’s attack on the BJP and Sarma, particularly on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

After quitting the Congress, he was effusive of Sarma. He appreciated the CM’s drive against drug menace and efforts to rid temples and “satras” (Vaishnavite prayer centres) of encroachment and protect the “Gaumata”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rupjyoti Kurmi Assam Congress Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam BJP
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp