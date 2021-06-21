STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar government to give 35 per cent quota in field posts to women officers

Government sources said details on the strength of women employees will be submitted to the CM at the next meeting to be held by July 2.

By rajesh thakur
Express News Service

PATNAl:  Close on the heels of a recent announcement of providing 33% reservation to girls in medical and engineering college admissions, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has directed officials to ensure at least 35% reservation in the posting of women officers on various posts from SHO to the SDM levels.

Upon receiving the order, the general administration department (GAD) of the state government has directed all offices to furnish details on the strength of women employees and officers in their departments.

The latest directive is in line with the Nitish government’s thrust on women empowerment and could mean more female subdivisional magistrates (SDM), block development officers (BDO), circle officers (CO) and station house officers (SHO). Government sources said details on the strength of women employees will be submitted to the CM at the next meeting to be held by July 2.

“Thanks to Nitish Kumar, Bihar has the highest number of women cops (23,245) in the state’s total strength of police force of 91,862. Besides 50% of the total posts of Panchayat Raj institutions are held by women”, said a woman educationist Dr Archana Kumari.

