BJP will continue to induct people from other parties, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma 

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that inspired by PM Narendra Modi's ideals and hard work to build a developed nation, many political leaders and workers have joined the BJP.

Published: 21st June 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GERUKAMUKH: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the process of inducting people from different political parties into the BJP will continue, as he welcomed former Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi to the party fold.

Speaking at a party programme in the Dhemaji district, Sarma said that inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ideals and hard work to build a developed nation, many political leaders and workers have joined the BJP.

"It is my firm belief that a day will come when all people and organisations of the state will be associated with the BJP and help in building a strong and developed nation," he said.

The process of inducting people into the BJP from other parties began in 2014, it continued with many leaders joining before the assembly polls this year, while several others have expressed their interest to join after the polls, Sarma said.

"This is primarily due to the confidence and faith that people have in the prime minister's vision and leadership," he added.

ALSO READ | Big jolt for Congress in Assam as four-time party MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi joins BJP

Referring to Kurmi, the chief minister said that he is a youth leader who represents not only the aims and aspirations of the tea tribe community but also the people of the state.

"Be it the Assam-Nagaland border issue, development of his constituency and the state, or schemes for the tea tribe community, Kurmi has always been vocal and at the forefront to highlight the issues.

We are hopeful that he will continue to work for the development of his constituency and the state," he said.

Kurmi, a four-time MLA, was in the Congress for a longer period "than me and will have a better understanding of that party and reasons for leaving it", Sarma said.

Kurmi said that he delayed joining the BJP and should have switched over much earlier.

"Many people are saying that I have joined BJP for some post or opportunities but let me make it clear that I do not want any post but only an opportunity to work for the development and progress of the people and the state," he said.

As an opposition legislator, "it was our responsibility to criticise the ruling party but we did not realise that the public had immense faith and hope in this party for helping them to realise their dreams and aspirations", he said.

The vision of the chief minister to work for the indigenous population, safeguard their rights and check the growth of a minority community have been the major motivating factors to join the BJP, he said.

Kurmi resigned from the Congress and as an MLA on June 18, alleging that both the national and state leaders of the party ignore the grassroot-level workers, the youths and the marginalised communities.

Son of former Congress minister Rupam Kurmi, he represented the Mariani constituency in Golaghat district for four consecutive terms since 2006.

Kurmi is the second Congress MLA to join the BJP with former Congress minister and Golaghat legislator Ajanta Neog switching over before the polls.

She contested and won from the same constituency as a BJP candidate and became the first woman finance minister of the state.

