Congress should change its name and go before people again, says BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP in March 2020, was responding to a question about the recent demand of Congress leaders to change the name of Gwalior, his home turf.

Published: 21st June 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

GWALIOR: BJP Rajya Sabha member Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday advised the Congress, his former political party, to change its name and make fresh efforts to find a place in the heart of people.

"If there is so much interest in changing the name, then the Congress should first change the name of their party and again go to the public....make a place in the heart of people," Scindia told reporters when asked about the opposition party's demand.

Some local Congress leaders had demanded that Gwalior be renamed as Maharani Laxmi Bai Nagar to honour the legendary queen.

The demand was made on June 18, the martyrdom day of the freedom fighter, who had died in Gwalior.

Scindia accused the Congress of indulging in politics even during a pandemic.

"The Prime Minister has already said that the Congress is a party of namdars (dynasts), while BJP is an outfit of Kamdars (those who are known for their work)," he said.

The former Union minister said Congress leaders initially opposed vaccination against COVID-19 and spread canard about it, but now they themselves are getting jabs.

He informed that a 1,000-bed hospital will soon come up in Gwalior.

