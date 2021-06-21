STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid-19 third wave peak expected around September-October: IIT Kanpur study

As per the assement from IIT Kanpur team,the second wave has waned significantly almost in every state except in some Northeast states (Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim etc.).

Published: 21st June 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

covid vaccine for kids

By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An IIT Kanpur study done by Prof. Rajesh Ranjan and Mahendra Verma, along with their team, on Monday said third wave peak of COVID could be around September - October this year.

"There is a significant anxiety among policy makers and public about the third wave. For the same, using SIR model, we have constructed the following three scenarios of a possible third wave using the epidemic parameters of the second wave. We assume that India is fully unlocked on 15 July. Scenario 1 (Back-to-Normal): Third wave peak in October but a lower peak height than the second wave. Scenario 2 (Normal with virus mutations): The peak could be higher than the second one and may appear early (September). Scenario 3 (Stricter interventions): The peak of the third wave could be delayed until late October with strict social distancing. Here, the peak will be lower than the second wave," a press statement said.

ALSO READ | COVID-19 vaccination set to open for pregnant women soon as threat of third wave looms

Profs. Rajesh Ranjan and Mahendra Verma, along with their team at IIT Kanpur, provide daily COVID-19 forecasts in India on covid19-forecast.org.

As per the assement from IIT Kanpur team,the second wave has waned significantly almost in every state except in some Northeast states (Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim etc.).

The study notes that mostly positivity rate is less than 5 per cent but Kerala, Goa, Sikkim and Meghalaya still have a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent.

"India's average daily case count has reduced significantly. As on 19 June, it is 63,000 compared the peak of about 4 lakhs. Most states have daily Test Positivity Rate(TPR) less than WHO recommended level (5%). However, Kerala, Goa, Sikkim, Meghalaya still have high daily TPR (>10%)," it said.

As per the study, India's daily Case Fatality Rate (CFR) has increased recently to 3.5 per cent, but the cumulative CFR of the second wave is comparable to that of the first wave.

"At present, the model does not include vaccination, which should decrease the peak significantly. Revised model with vaccination and with more recent data on the same is being worked out," the study says.

By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India Covid 19 Third Wave IIT Kanpur COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp