Guidelines for parents on home-based learning

CHENNAI: As schools reopen for the academic year again on virtual mode, the Union Education Ministry released guidelines for parents and caregivers on how to support children and facilitate their home-based learning at a time when schools are closed due to Covid-19.

The guidelines talk about simple activities that caregivers can adapt to contexts and use of art and activities as tools for both learning and therapy.

They can be found on https://www.education.gov.in/en.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, in a tweet, said: “I strongly feel that a home is the first school and parents, the first teachers. In this pandemic, the role of parents is pivotal in the growth and learning of children.”

He added that the document – Guidelines for parent participation in home-based learning during school closure and beyond – has been drafted “for parents and caregivers to provide information on the ‘why’, ‘what’, and ‘how-to’ of participation in supporting children during school closure.”

Parents and other caregivers need to create a safe, engaging, and positive learning-environment for children, the guidelines emphasised, adding that they should have realistic expectations from them. The activities suggested in the guidelines are in accordance with the various stages of school education under National Education Policy 2020, a statement by the ministry said.

Age-appropriate activities have been categorized on basis of 5+3+3+4 system such as Foundation Stage (age 3 to 8years); Preparatory Stage (age 8 to 11 years); Middle Stage (age 11 to 14 years); and secondary stage: From Adolescent to Adult (age 14-18 years).

The guidelines advise schools to engage parents by providing information and ideas on helping students with homework, other related activities and school decisions.