STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC urged to direct Mamata government to file report on withdrawing Suvendu Adhikari's security cover

On a plea by the state Advocate General to respond, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya fixed the matter for further hearing on June 24.

Published: 21st June 2021 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Suvendu Adhikari

BJP MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday prayed before the Calcutta High Court for a direction to the Director of Security of the state to file a report on withdrawing his security cover.

On a plea by the state Advocate General to respond, Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya fixed the matter for further hearing on June 24.

Adhikari's counsel prayed before the court that a report be filed by the Director of Security, West Bengal, as to the reason why the security cover of the petitioner was withdrawn by the state on May 18.

It was also prayed that the report should clarify whether there is any continuing perception of threat to Adhikari's life warranting security cover.

The BJP MLA's counsel submitted that even though he enjoys Z-category security cover from the central government, he would still require the state governments support in three areas - pilot car, route lining and monitoring the places where public meetings may be held.

Advocate General Kishore Dutta sought time to respond to the prayer made on behalf of Adhikari and the court granted it.

Adhikari, who was a minister in the Trinamool Congress government, has been accorded a 'Z' category VIP security cover by the central government in December last year, after he resigned from the primary membership of the party.

He joined the BJP later that month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suvendu Adhikari Calcutta High Court
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp