STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India reports 53,256 new coronavirus infections, lowest in 88 days

The active cases now comprise 2.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.36 per cent.

Published: 21st June 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India logged 53,256 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 88 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,99,35,221, while the active cases further reduced to 7,02,887, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 3,88,135 with 1,422 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 65 days.

The active cases now comprise 2.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed A net decline of 26,356 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 13,88,699 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 39,24,07,782.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.83 per cent .

It has been less than 5 per cent for 14 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.32 per cent.

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 39th consecutive day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,88,44,199, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.30 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 28,0036,898 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

The 1,422 new fatalities include 605 from Maharashtra, 182 from Tamil Nadu, 120 from Karnataka and 112 from Kerala.

A total of 3,88,135 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,17,961 from Maharashtra, 33,885 from Karnataka, 31,197 from Tamil Nadu, 24,914 from Delhi, 22,178 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,348 from West Bengal, 15,826 from Punjab and 13,387 from Chhattisgarh.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 India covid cases
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp