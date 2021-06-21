Madhya Pradesh: 14 cops suspended for lapse in Jyotiraditya Scindia's security

By PTI

GWALIOR: Authorities in Madhya Pradesh on Monday suspended 14 police personnel of two districts for lapse in the security of BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia during his visit to the state, a senior official said.

The lapse in Scindia's security occurred on Sunday night when he was on his way to Gwalior after arriving from Delhi.

Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI that 14 police personnel - nine of Morena and five of Gwalior district - have been suspended for negligence in handling Scindia's security.

Sanghi said the former Union minister was to be escorted by the Morena Police on the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border and later this task was to be done by their Gwalior counterparts.

However, the Morena police escorted another vehicle which was similar to the one in which Scindia was travelling, the SP said.

The Rajya Sabha MP entered Gwalior un-escorted as information about his movement was not shared by the Morena police with their Gwalior counterparts, he said.

Following this lapse, action has been taken against the cops from two districts, Sanghi said.