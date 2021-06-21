STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh man attempts suicide with pistol, live streams act on Facebook

The incident took place in the tehsil office of Begumganj, some 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, an official said.

Published: 21st June 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 08:37 PM   |  A+A-

Student suicide, stress, pressure, depression

Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

RAISEN: A 35-year-old man on Monday streamed live on Facebook his suicide attempt with a pistol in a government office in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident took place in the tehsil office of Begumganj, some 80 kilometres from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, an official said.

"The man, identified as Saurabh Jain, shot at and injured himself as part of the suicide attempt, and he has been referred to a hospital in Sagar for treatment.

In his statement streamed live from his Facebook account, Jain said some officials and others had usurped his properties," Begumganj police station in charge Indraj Singh said.

The suicide note he uploaded on his social media account also alleged that moneylenders were creating trouble for him and his family, the official added.

Jain accused the local sub divisional magistrate and tehsildar of not giving him possession of a plot of land, allegations both officials refuted.

SDM Abhishek Chourasia said the land dispute the man has referred to is pending in a revenue court because the latter's lawyer could not attend hearings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said there was no question of officials harassing Jain.

Begumganj tehsildar NS Parmar said no case pertaining to Jain was pending in his court, but went on to add that the latter's allegations were baseless.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide Facebook Live
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp