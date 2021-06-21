STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra reports 6,270 COVID-19 cases, a four-month low; 94 die, 13,758 recover

As many as 13,758 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,33,215, a statement from the health department said.

Published: 21st June 2021 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters in a suburban train take part in a yoga session held to mark International Yoga Day in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,270 new coronavirus cases, a four-month low daily count, taking its COVID-19 tally to 59,79,051, while 94 deaths pushed the toll to 1,18,313, the state health department said.

The infection count was the lowest since February 23 when 6218 cases were reported.

Maharashtra had recorded 6,971 cases on February 21.

As many as 13,758 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,33,215, a statement from the health department said.

There are now 1,24,398 active cases in the state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 95.89 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent, the statement said.

The health department said 1,54,835 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding so far, 3,96,69,693 tests have been conducted in the state.

According to the statement, Mumbai city reported 518 new cases and seven deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,20,531 and the toll to 15,305.

In the Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 1,473 cases and 15 deaths.

This took the cumulative caseload in the region to 15,77,339 and deaths to 31,304, it said.

In the Mumbai division, Bhiwandi Nizampur city (Thane district) reported just one case and no death for the second day in a row, the statement said.

Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai Virar city, Panvel city and Palghar district also did not report a single COVID-19 death, it added.

The Nashik division reported 488 cases and four deaths.

Ahmednagar city, Dhule city and Jalgaon city did not report a single new death due to the viral infection, the health department said.

Nandurbar, Nashik and Dhule districts, too, did not report any fresh death.

The Pune division recorded 1,285 cases.

Within the division, Pimpri-Chinchwad did not register any fresh death, the statement said.

The Kolhapur division reported 2,362 cases, while the Aurangabad division registered 171 new infections, but no death, it said.

The Latur division reported 273 cases.

Latur and Nanded districts did not see a single fatality due to coronavirus, the statement said.

The Akola division reported 144 cases and two deaths.

Akola district, Amravati city, Yavatmal district and Buldhana district did not report any fresh death, it said.

The Nagpur division reported 74 cases and one death (in rural Nagpur), the statement said.

No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Nagpur city, Chandrapur city and districts of Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus are as follows: Positive cases 59,79 ,051; new cases 6,270; ddeaths 1,18,313; recoveries 57,33,215; active cases 1,24,398; total tests so far 3,96,69,693.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra Lockdown
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp