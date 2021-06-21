Man arrested for hurting dog after 'phone call from Maneka Gandhi' in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

SITAPUR: In an audio that surfaced on social media, MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi is purportedly heard telling a police officer to register a case here and slap a man for breaking a dog's leg.

Police have arrested the man who allegedly broke the dog's leg with a stick, but are not confirming the authenticity of the audio clip.

In the audio, the Sultanpur MP is purportedly heard instructing SO Kotwali Sitapur to arrest the man, besides asking him to slap the accused on her behalf and taking the cost of the dog's treatment from him.

SO Kotwali TP Singh said that a local man came to Kotwali on Sunday evening and gave his phone to the police officer, claiming that Gandhi was on the line.

"During the conversation, she told me to arrest accused Ramesh Verma of Gwal Mandi area, who had fractured a dog's leg using a stick, and take appropriate action against him," he said.

He said this incident took place on June 18, but a complaint was lodged on June 20 by animal rights activist Meraj Ahmad.

Police went to the accused's home for investigation but he was not present there, he added.

Later in the evening, they got a call purportedly from Gandhi, the officer added.

On the authenticity of the video, the SO said that the conversation took place on another person's phone so he could not comment on it.

A case has been registered under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the accused arrested, he said.

The dog is safe and undergoing treatment at a veterinary hospital, the officer added.