Over 29 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Union Health Ministry

More than 2.98 crores (2,98,77,936) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

Published: 21st June 2021 11:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 11:58 AM

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in Mumbai, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

A healthworker prepares to administer a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: More than 29.35 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided by the Central government to the States and Union Territories both through the free of cost category and through direct State procurement category, the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, 29,35,04,820 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 26,36,26,884 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today), read the release.

More than 2.98 crores (2,98,77,936) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

"Furthermore, more than 2,310 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," it added.

Implementation of the Liberalized and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination has started from May 1. 

