STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan preparing for possible third wave of Covid affecting children: Health Minister

The minister said preparations for the treatment of coronavirus affected patients will not affect the 200-bed NICU unit at J K Lon Hospital.

Published: 21st June 2021 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2021 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

A woman holds on to two children as they wait their turn to get tested for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

States are preparing for a possible third wave of Covid-19. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Monday said special attention is being given to strengthen medical facilities in children hospitals in the state in view of the possibility of a third wave of coronavirus impact on children.

Addressing a review meeting after inspecting facilities at J K Lon Hospital here, he said that about 200 ICU beds would be available soon in J K Lon Hospital that currently has 800 beds.

He said that keeping in mind the possibility of a third wave affecting children, 600 beds in this hospital can be reserved for coronavirus patients.

All these 600 beds can be converted into ICU beds, if needed.

ALSO READ | Centre's welfare measures for children-orphaned by Covid 'defective', says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

All the beds in the hospital are connected with a centralised oxygen system, he said, adding that an oxygen plant is being set up in the hospital.

After the plant is established, around 1,500 litres of oxygen will be available in J K Lon Hospital.

The minister said preparations for the treatment of coronavirus affected patients will not affect the 200-bed NICU unit.

He said the treatment of children would continue in the NICU unit as usual.

During the inspection, SMS Medical College Principal Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Hospital Superintendent Dr Arvind Shukla, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma were also present.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in India COVID 19 Vaccine Covid 19 in Rajasthan
India Matters
By end of this week, another study by IIT Kanpur on third wave is expected to come. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid third wave peak expected around September-October: Study
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
769 children test Covid positive in Mysuru in last 10 days
Why Pfizer may be insisting on indemnity
Vaccination nod for pregnant women on the cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet French musician who composes music with his eyes
Covid test samples collected by a health worker. (File Photo | PTI)
With 56,000 cases, India records lowest covid count in 88 days
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp