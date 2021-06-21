UP: Youth blackmails married woman after raping her on pretext of helping her

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A married woman was blackmailed by a youth after he allegedly raped her and prepared a video of the act in Krishnapuri locality here, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, she was being harassed by her in-laws and the accused Sanjay Kataria, who met her a few months ago, had assured to help her in this matter.

The woman alleged that on the pretext of helping her, Kataria took her to his room where he raped her and prepared a video after which she was blackmailed and raped several times.

Police said a case was registered against Kataria and four others who are absconding.