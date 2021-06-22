Dehradun diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

Cop penalised for doing his duty?

A police sub-inspector was transferred days after he fined an MLA for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. This transfer is therefore being seen as a punishment for acting against a sitting legislator. Last week, a video clip surfaced on social media in which Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra was seen throwing money at Neeraj Kathait, the sub-inspector, for not wearing a mask. Batra was walking with his family despite the lockdown being in force. Kathait was transferred to Kalsi, around 40 km from Dehradun.

IIT-Roorkee’s push to AI and Data Science

IIT-Roorkee has launched two new M Tech programmes under the recently established Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Artificial Intelligence and Data Science have the power to solve real-life problems and benefit humankind by harnessing valuable information from big data. Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said, “AI and DS have opened new avenues for research across disciplines and specialisations. The CAIDS shall play an important role in shaping the AI and DS landscape by promoting manpower development, research and innovation leading to opportunities for entrepreneurship.” Academicians, professionals, policymakers and business leaders are working to creating a sustainable society with intelligent automation of complex real-life tasks.

Bio-terror angle at Kumbh being probed

Adding a new twist to the Kumbh fake testing matter, Uttarakhand tourism minister Satpal Maharaj has said the government will also investigate ‘bio terror angle’ in the religious mega event. “Apart from the investigation in fake testing, the government will investigate the facets of ‘bio terror angle’,” he said. Maharaj also said that the government will act against those responsible for forgery in testing data. “Forging Covid testing data is a heinous crime. Those responsible will not be spared. Such scamsters will face action under stringent sections of the appropriate law,” he said in a statement.

Vaccination numbers on the decline after April

The vaccination drive in Uttarakhand has registered continuous decline after April. Data analysis revealed that there is 32% drop in vaccination during June 1-15 when compared to April 1-15. The drop was 12% between May 1-15 and April 1-15. Dr Saroj Naithani, vaccination in-charge of the state said, “We have ample stock and more is to arrive in coming days, but turnout at the vaccination centres is surprisingly low.” Maximum vaccinations were recorded during April 1-15 with 7,32,261 people taking the shots, followed by 5,62,421 during May 1-15 and 4,96,720 during June 1-15. The number declined to 8,33,149 in May while 4,96,720 people had got the doses till June 15.

