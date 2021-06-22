STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gupkar leaders to take call today on meet with Modi

Sources said the Gupkar leaders would decide that all of them, if they attend, will talk on Article 370 restoration even if the agenda is the delimitation process or poll.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Mehbooba Mufti is said to be reluctant to attend the APM | FILE

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: With the Centre yet to specify the agenda for the June 24 All-Party Meeting (APM) on Jammu and Kashmir to be chaired by PM Narendra Modi, the Gupkar alliance is in a fix over participation.Leaders of the six-party People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) — formed last year to push for Article 370 restoration — will meet at the residence of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday to chalk out a strategy for the talks.

Four of the alliance leaders, including Farooq and his son Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti of PDP and Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami have been invited for the APM, which is the first major outreach by the Centre since abrogation of Article 370.“Abdullah will continue consultations with party leaders tomorrow. He will take a final call on the party’s participation in the APM after attending the Gupkar Alliance meeting tomorrow,” a senior NC leader said.

The PDP’s Political Affairs Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, met on Sunday and authorised party president Mehbooba Mufti to take a call on participation in the APM. She too would be taking a final call after attending the Gupkar Alliance meeting.A senior PDP leader said Mehbooba, who has been very vocal against Article 370 revocation, is reluctant to attend the APM. “She says attending the APM is useless as it will focus on the delimitation process. She feels it as an attempt to discredit the mainstream leaders,” said a PDP leader.

PAGD spokesman and CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said the Gupkar Alliance would meet and decide how many of their leaders would attend the APM and what issues they would be raising before the PM. “We will be discussing the modalities, approach and strategy,” said Tarigami. “Our chairman has already made it clear that we are not averse to talks.”Sources said the Gupkar leaders would decide that all of them, if they attend, will talk on Article 370 restoration even if the agenda is the delimitation process or poll.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gupkar leaders PM modi meeting all party meeting Jammu and kashmir all party meeting
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp