Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava seeks premature repatriation to Intelligence Bureau

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Director General of Police Manoj Yadava on Tuesday sought repatriation to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) to join back the agency as an additional director due to carrier consideration and family requirements.

In a letter written to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajeev Arora, Yadava said: "It may kindly be recalled that the undersigned had joined as Director General of Police, Haryana, on February 21, 2019, in pursuance of the Haryana home department order dated February 19 for a period of two years. The undersigned had joined Haryana on deputation from the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of two years."

"The Haryana Government Home department order dated January 7, 2021, has extended my tenure as Director-General of Police beyond February 20, 2021, till further order," the letter said.

The letter further reads, "In this connection, it is informed that the undersigned would now like to return to Intelligence Bureau to resume my duties as Additional Director due to carrier consideration and family requirements. It is, therefore, requested that the undersigned be kindly be relieved for re-joining the Intelligence Bureau."

In January this year, the Haryana Government had extended Yadava's term till further orders for a period of two years but Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had taken exception to the extension and pushed for a panel to select a new DGP. Vij, in March, had written to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to send a panel of officers to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to be considered for the next DGP.

However, CM Manohar Lal Khattar had a disagreement with Vij. Khattar then said, "We are not removing Yadava as the DGP after completion of two years, which is a minimum stipulation prescribed by the Supreme Court. The DGP has already been given an extension to continue till further orders. There is no decision to replace him."