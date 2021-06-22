STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Larger issue is whether India, China can build relationship based on mutual sensitivity, respect: Jaishankar

At a virtual conversation at the Qatar Ecomonic Forum, he also made it clear that there was no connection between India becoming part of the Quad and the border issue with China.

Published: 22nd June 2021 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The larger issue relating to the border row in eastern Ladakh is whether India and China can build a relationship based on mutual sensitivity and respect and whether Beijing would live up to the written commitments about both sides not deploying a large armed force along the frontier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

At a virtual conversation at the Qatar Ecomonic Forum, he also made it clear that there was no connection between India becoming part of the Quad and the border issue with China.

Jaishankar said the Quad has its own agenda based convergences in the world view among the member countries and the areas of cooperation included maritime security, connectivity, education and vaccines.

"The India China border issue has pre-existed the Quad. In many ways, it is a challenge (and) problem which is quite independent of the Quad. There are, of course, two big issues right now; one of course is that the close up deployments still continue, especially in Ladakh," he said.

"The issue there is whether China would live up to the written commitments it has made about both countries not deploying a large armed force at the border and the larger issue really (is) whether we can build this relationship on the basis of mutual sensitivity, mutual respect and mutual interest," he added.

India and China were locked in a military standoff at multiple friction points in eastern Ladakh since early May last year.

However, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the North and South banks of Pangong lake in February following a series of military and diplomatic talks.

The two sides are now engaged in talks to extend the disengagement process to the remaining friction points.

India has been particularly pressing for disengagement of troops in Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang.

According to military officials, each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control in the sensitive sector.

The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, is aimed at ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific, a region that witnessed increasing Chinese military assertiveness in recent years.

The agenda of cooperation among the Quad countries also included several other areas.

Asked about the plan by the Group of Seven (G7) countries to develop infrastructure under its Build Back Better World (B3W) initiative, Jaishankar said India was looking forward to working with the bloc on it.

At the same time, he listed India's development projects in large number of countries and said New Delhi would continue with them.

"It is an area where we do feel that there is a lot of convergence with the G7 and we are looking forward to working with them.

But as I said we have substantial portfolio of projects we have already done in the last years and which I expect to see us continue to do more in the coming years," hes said.

In its recent summit in the UK, the G7 richest democracies vowed to help the developing nations in rolling out infrastructure projects under the B3W initiative, which is increasingly seen as plan counter China's Belt and Road initiative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaishankar India-China Border Standoff LAC Standoff
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp