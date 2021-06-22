STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man sends threat email of bomb at Maharashtra secretariat, arrested

Published: 22nd June 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 02:30 PM

BombHoax

An offence was registered at the Marine Drive police station. (Representational Image)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 53-year-old man, upset over his child not getting admission in a school, sent an e-mail to the Maharashtra government claiming a bomb was placed in the state secretariat, which later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday following which the accused, identified as Shailesh Shinde, was arrested from his residence in Ghorpadi area of Pune.

Shinde was upset over his child not getting admission in a school and had sent a few e-mails complaining about the school to the Chief Minister's Office at the 'Mantralaya' (state secretariat), he said.

As he did not get any response to his mails, he sent a message on the state Home department's e-mail ID wherein he mentioned that a bomb was placed in the Mantralaya, the official said.

The authorities alerted the police following which a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) squad reached the secretariat and conducted a search, but did not find anything suspicious, he said.

While investigating the matter, the police found the e-mail was sent from Pune, the official said, adding that Shinde was subsequently apprehended by Mundhwa police in Pune.

He was brought to Mumbai on Monday evening and placed under arrest after being questioned, the official said.

An offence was registered at the Marine Drive police station, he said.

