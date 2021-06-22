STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manish Sisodia asks Union minister Puri to focus on providing enough Covid vaccines for youth

Sisodia was responding to Hardeep Puri's tweet criticising Arvind Kejriwal over his Punjab visit and Delhi's pace of administering vaccines when more than 84 lakh people were inoculated across India.

Published: 22nd June 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu

A beneficiary receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday asked Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri to focus on providing enough vaccines for the youth rather than "just abusing" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He was responding to Puri's tweet criticising Kejriwal over his Punjab visit and Delhi's pace of administering vaccines on Monday when more than 84 lakh people were inoculated across the country.

"On a day India vaccinated more than 84 lakh people, Delhi administered only 76,259 out of more than 11 lakh doses available. Why? Instead of focusing on health & welfare of people of Delhi, Kejriwal Ji is busy in Punjab searching for a Sikh CM face for his party" Puri tweeted.

ALSO READ | Over 2.14 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states: Centre

Responding to it, Sisodia said: "Hardeep ji: pls focus on providing enough vaccines for the youth, rather than just abusing Arvind Kejriwal all the time. Central Govt's vaccination flip-flops have created a crisis situation all over the country."

Kejriwal, who was in Amritsar on Monday, announced that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls will be from the Sikh community.

According to the Union Health Ministry, more than 84 lakh vaccine doses, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as the revised guidelines for Covid vaccination came into effect.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that all citizens aged 18 and above will be vaccinated free of cost from June 21 with the central government distributing doses to states.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 In india Covid 19 Vaccination COVID 19 Pandemic Hardeep Singh Puri Manish Sisodia
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp