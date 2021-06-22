STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi ducks question on Osama bin Laden

Qureshi in the interview also defended the Taliban saying the organisation is ready for peace and they have suffered as well.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi courted controversy after he hesitated to call al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden a terrorist. In an interview with a local Afghanistan channel, Qureshi was asked if he disagreed that bin Laden was a martyr to which the Pakistan foreign minister replied: “I will let that pass.”

The interviewer had earlier reminded Qureshi of how Pakistan PM Imran Khan had called bin Laden a martyr in the National Assembly. The Pakistan foreign minister tried to defend Khan’s statement saying: “He was quoted out of context. And, a particular section of the media pairs it up.” Qureshi’s comments assume significance as they come close to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary from June 21-25 where the terror finance watchdog will decide on Pakistan’s continuance in its Grey List for not acting on the issue of terror financing. Al Qaeda founder was killed by American forces in a raid in Pakistan’s Abbottabad, less than a mile away from the country’s Military Academy.

Qureshi in the interview also defended the Taliban saying the organisation is ready for peace and they have suffered as well. “If you try and create this impression that the violence is high because of Taliban...that would be an exaggeration.” Pakistan has been in talks with the Taliban as part of the peace process, with its leadership being hosted by the country. Qureshi said Islamabad does not support any terrorist group when asked if it supported any Pakistan-based terror groups like the JeM and LeT. ens

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
osama bin laden shah mahmood qureshi
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp