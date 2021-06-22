STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC refuses to interfere with CBSE, CISCE assessment scheme for evaluating Class 12 students

The bench said that if students are given the option of internal assessment then as per the schemes, their results will be declared by July 31 and thereafter they can opt for improvisation.

Board exams have been cancelled in view of the pandemic. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ending speculations, the Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the scheme proposed by CBSE and CISCE to calculate marks for students of Class XII this year since board exams have been cancelled. Rejecting a plea by some parents and students who sought an option of physical examination initially, a vacation bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said the boards’ proposals are fair and reasonable. It also accepted CBSE’s plan to hold compartmental exams between August 15 and September 15.

In an affidavit, CBSE had said a panel would be formed to deal with disputes on the computation of marks. It also said an online facility for registration would be made available for optional exams for those not satisfied with the assessment policy and that marks scored in these will be treated as final. The court had earlier said the CBSE and CISCE schemes must be uniform and give students an option for physical exams before the declaration of results by assessment.

The Centre also told the court that students’ lives are precious and they cannot be compelled to take examination during a pandemic. “If something happens to even one student then his/her parents will sue the board,” it said. The court asked the Andhra Pradesh government to inform on June 24 its final decision on holding physical exams for Class XII of the state board. Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, appearing for Andhra Pradesh government, said the state wants to hold physical exams for Class XII. He added a decision has been deferred till July 1.

“What if you are unable to conduct examinations in July? Why not take that decision now like other states?” the bench asked. Thge judges also asked if the state was confident of conducting exams for 5 lakh students, considering that CBSE, ICSE and nearly 20 state boards have cancelled them. “If there is one fatality, we will make the state responsible,” the bench told the advocate of the Andhra Pradesh government.

