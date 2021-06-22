STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TV journalist allegedly robbed at gunpoint around 1 am; Noida police say complaint awaited

Police said that they have not received a complaint from Agrawal regarding the incident but have launched an investigation into the matter after taking suo moto cognisance of the journalist's post.

Published: 22nd June 2021 03:29 PM

Beneath Bengaluru’s sublime climate and the tag of pensioners’ paradise, two gangsters were getting ready to rule the city’s ‘underworld’ with ruthlessness at the same time. 

By PTI

NOIDA: A journalist was allegedly waylaid and robbed at gunpoint by five unidentified men in Greater Noida.

The incident took place on the intervening night of June 19 and 20.

The accused took around Rs 5,000 cash that he was carrying in his wallet and tried to choke him, the journalist, Atul Agrawal, who works with a Hindi news channel, said in a Facebook post.

Police said on Tuesday that they have not received a complaint from Agrawal regarding the incident but have launched an investigation into the matter after taking suo moto cognisance of his social media post.

In his Facebook post, Agrawal claimed the incident took place barely 250-300 metres from a police post in Greater Noida (West), also called Noida Extension.

"The music system in my car had some issues so I had to stop my car to adjust the USB pen drive. Suddenly, five young men on two motorcycles came there and waylaid my car," he said.

"The car was locked from the inside. They started banging the windows but I resisted. Then one of them pulled out a gun and pointed it at me, forcing me to come out of the car. I had no other choice so I followed their instructions as they held me at gunpoint," he claimed.

Agrawal said he pleaded with the assailants, all of whom were wearing face masks, to spare his life as he has a young son and told them they could take his car and whatever money he was carrying.

He said the assailants took around Rs 5,000 cash that he was carrying in his wallet but left behind his mobile phone and gold jewellery after finding out that he is a journalist.

At one point, Agrawal claimed, one of the accused attempted to choke him but was stopped by one of his associates.

The local police, however, said Agrawal is "not cooperating" with them and has not given any complaint to them even after 48 hours of the incident.

"We took suo motu cognisance of the incident after it came to light on social media. We have formed police teams to investigate the matter and track down the assailants," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

"However, there has been no cooperation from the journalist with the local police. He has not given any formal complaint so no FIR has been lodged till now," he said.

