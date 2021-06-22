STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yogi Adityanath at deputy’s event, BJP sends message of unity 

The lunch gathering aimed at presenting a show of unity and conveying a larger message of all being well within the party.

Published: 22nd June 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  A lunch hosted in Lucknow on Tuesday to celebrate the marriage of Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s son seems to have sent a larger political message of unity among top leaders of the ruling BJP eight months ahead of assembly polls in the state. 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined senior RSS and BJP leaders for the lunch at his deputy’s residence. Those present included RSS national general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, senior Sangh leader Krishna Gopal and BJP leaders, including national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, party in-charge for UP affairs Radha Mohan Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

Though just a hall known as Janata Darbar separates the CM’s official residence from Deputy CM Maurya’s, Yogi had not reportedly visited the latter since October 2018.  The lunch gathering aimed at presenting a show of unity and conveying a larger message of all being well within the party came close on the heels of Maurya’s recent statements that “the central leadership (parliamentary board) would decide the CM face in UP in 2022 polls”. Maurya’s comments were echoed by another OBC leader and cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya, fuelling speculations about tensions between Yogi and his deputy.

Maurya was one of the frontrunners for the CM’s post in 2017. But despite the OBCs and non-Jatav Dalits playing a key role in the BJP’s victory, Yogi Adityanath was chosen. Meanwhile, two senior central BJP, BL Santosh and Radha Mohan Singh, continued to meet the party rank and file. They are believed to have told the state leaders to not repeat the mistakes of Bengal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Keshav Prasad Maurya RSS Dattatreya Hosabale Krishna Gopal Anil Dinesh Sharma
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp