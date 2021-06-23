After return to TMC, Mukul Roy submits nomination for PAC member of West Bengal Assembly

By Express News Service

Kolkata: Mukul Roy, BJP’s former national vice-president who returned to the fold of the ruling Trinamool Congress last week, submitted his nomination for being the member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of West Bengal Assembly.

There is a strong buzz in Bengal’s circuit that Roy might become the chairman of the PAC.

Speaker of the Assembly Biman Bandopadhyay said the decision would be taken following the rules of the House.

Asked whether Roy would be the chairman of the PAC, senior TMC minister Partha Chatterjee said, "It the Speaker’s prerogative to select the chairman of any committee of the Assembly."

The BJP, the opposition party in Bengal, said the party was keeping an eye on the developments. Though there is no rule, traditionally the post of chairman of the PAC is given to the opposition party.

Roy was elected from Krishnagar (North) constituency on BJP’s ticket and so technically, he is still a BJP legislator as he is yet to resign from the post of MLA. Recently, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Assembly Speaker to seeking Roy’s disqualification as MLA.