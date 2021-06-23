STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi Police summons Rajasthan Congress chief whip for questioning in phone tapping case

"I will not be able to appear before the Crime Branch in Delhi on the said date. A reply to the notice will be given today," Joshi told

Published: 23rd June 2021 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has sent a notice to Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan Assembly Mahesh Joshi asking him to appear before it on June 24 for questioning in the phone tapping case lodged on a complaint by Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The police have asked Joshi to reach the Prashant Vihar office of the Crime Branch in Rohini for the questioning.

Joshi confirmed he had received the notice on Tuesday but said he would not be able to appear before the Crime Branch on June 24.

"I will not be able to appear before the Crime Branch in Delhi on the said date. A reply to the notice will be given today," Joshi told PTI.

The Congress leader said he was not named in the FIR that was registered by the police on the complaint lodged by Shekhawat, who is also the BJP MP from Jodhpur.

The phone-tapping controversy erupted in July last year in Rajasthan.

Audio clips of alleged telephonic conversations between Shekhawat and Congress leaders surfaced amidst a rebellion against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot by his then deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 party MLAs supporting him.

Congress leaders of Gehlot's camp had alleged that BJP leaders were indulging in horse-trading to topple the state government.

On the basis of Shekhawat's complaint, the Delhi Police registered an FIR in March this year against Gehlot's Officer on Special Duty Lokesh Sharma and others on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation).

Sharma has rejected the allegations.

He had approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the FIR against him.

Earlier this month, the court asked the Delhi Police not to take any coercive action against Sharma till the next date of hearing -- August 6.

Joshi had lodged complaints regarding the audio clips of conversations purportedly about attempts to topple the Rajasthan government with the state police's Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last year.

However, the Rajasthan Police FIR did not mention that Gajendra Singh referred to in the clip was Union minister Shekhawat.

The SOG ultimately closed the case after the Congress high command intervened to resolve the issues between Gehlot and Pilot.

PTI AG SDA DIV DIV 06231138 NNNN

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
phone tapping case Mahesh joshi
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp