STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First case of Delta plus COVID variant detected in J&K: GMC principal

Shashi Sudhan Sharma said authorities are verifying the details to ascertain if the patient is a traveller or a local.

Published: 23rd June 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

A Kashmiri woman walks past a temporary barricade set up by authorities inside an area declared red zone by authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JAMMU: The first case of the Delta plus variant of coronavirus, classified as a variant of concern, has been detected in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu Government Medical College (GMC) principal Shashi Sudhan Sharma said Wednesday.

She said authorities are verifying the details to ascertain if the patient is a traveller or a local.

She advised people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, saying there is no room for laxity.

The case has been found in the Katra township of Reasi district, she said.

"We are regularly sending our samples (to National Centre for Disease control, Delhi) for (genome) sequencing. A new type of variant called Delta Plus or variant of interest has been detected in some parts of our country and one such case has been detected from Katra," Sharma said.

Katra serves as the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills.

She said though it looks that the Covid cases are declining in Jammu and Kashmir "we cannot take the things lightly and everyone should follow the Covid-appropriate behavior seriously".

"There is no room for laxity. We have to stop the transmission chain of the new variant and we have to finish it in its host," Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the investigation is underway into a complaint about the abrupt disruption of oxygen supply for nearly eight minutes to over a dozen Covid patients at the GMC hospital here last week.

"An FIR under section 440 (mischief to cause hurt or death) of the Indian Penal Code was registered on the complaint of Assistant Executive Engineer, Mechanical Division, Rajiv Gupta, about the stoppage of oxygen supply to the Isolation ward on June 16 for a few minutes," a police official said.

He said the investigation is in progress but no arrests have been made so far.

Hospital authorities said there was no death due to the supply disruption.

Vijay Chouhan, who was attending to his Covid-positive brother at the hospital on that day, said the oxygen supply to the ward stopped around 11.20 am, causing panic among the people including doctors, paramedical staff and the attendants.

"Luckily, there was no harm to the patients" he said, demanding a thorough probe and fixing of responsibility in the case.

The hospital has already conducted an internal inquiry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delta plus Jammu Government Medical College Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp