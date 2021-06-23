STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat hospital HR manager, supervisor held held for seeking sexual favours from woman attendant

An FIR was registered against the duo following a complaint lodged by a woman attendant, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey said.

Published: 23rd June 2021 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 02:33 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

The Gujarat State Commission for Women had also asked the district superintendent of police to submit within three days a detailed report. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

JAMNAGAR: An HR manager and a supervisor of a government hospital in Gujarat's Jamnagar city were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making advances and demanding sexual favours from a woman attendant of the facility, police said.

An FIR was registered against the duo following a complaint lodged by a woman attendant, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey said.

A week ago, some contractual women attendants of the hospital had complained of sexual harassment by some of their superiors following which Chief Minister Vijay Rupani ordered a probe into their allegations.

"We arrested the hospital's HR (human resources) manager and the supervisor after their names were disclosed in the FIR, which was registered at Jamnagar 'B' division police station on Tuesday. Further probe into the case is underway," Pandey said.

The duo has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty, 354-A (demanding sexual favours), 354-B (use of criminal force to disrobe a woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), the official said.

On June 16, some contractual women attendants employed at the hospital alleged that their supervisors had removed them from service for rejecting their "sexual advances".

One of the women attendants had told reporters that the supervisors would send "offers of friendship" through ward boys, and those who rejected such advances were sacked without being paid any salary for around three months.

Following the allegations, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had ordered an inquiry into the charges through a three-member committee, comprising a sub-divisional magistrate, Jamnagar's assistant superintendent of police and dean of the Jamnagar medical college.

The Gujarat State Commission for Women had also asked the district superintendent of police to submit within three days a detailed report about these allegations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Police Sexual Assault Cases in india
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp