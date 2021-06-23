LJP split: Nitish in Chirag Paswan’s line of fire 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: LJP leader Chirag Paswan accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of playing an instrumental role in the LJP’s split which was spearheaded by his uncle and Hajipur MP Pashupati Paras.

In an open letter to LJP workers, Chirag clarified that his decision to go solo in the last year’s Bihar polls was both politically and ideologically correct. LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan throughout his life opposed the political policies and principles of Nitish Kumar and it was difficult to go in the NDA in which Nitish was an ally, he asserted.

“The JD-U had always attempted to cause a break-up in the LJP by breaking up 29 MLAs in 2005 and by taking one MLA of LJP in 2020,” he said. “This time, by causing a split using 5 LJP MPs, the JD-U has repeated its policy of divide and rule. Nitish Kumar attempted several times to politically finish off our leader Ram Vilas Paswan during his lifetime.”

Nitish, meanwhile, said some people keep speaking against him in order to get publicity. “If they will not speak against me, how they will get publicity?” he told the media in Delhi. In the letter shared through Twitter, Nitish was also accused of causing a division between the scheduled caste and extremely poor scheduled classes in Bihar.

Chirag further claimed that Nitish did not miss any chance to humiliate and politically finish him and his father. “But my father never compromised with him. The LJP was in alliance with the BJP since 2014, when Nitish Kumar left the NDA on the issue of prime ministerial candidature of Narendra Modi.

But, when in 2017, he returned overnight in the NDA, my father was very uncomfortable to work with him in the alliance. But he continued by trusting PM Modi,” he added. Chirag also accused his uncle of being deceitful to him even though he considered him as a fatherly figure.