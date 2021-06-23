Uttarakhand IMA calls for FIR against Baba Ramdev, submits complaint to DGP

Vineet Upadhyay By

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand chapter of Indian medical Association on Wednesday submitted a written complaint to the Director General of Police of the state against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, others for misguiding people about COVID-19 medicine and other allegations.

The 10-page complaint by the IMA dated June 23, 2021 stated, "Ramdev's public announcement that no one can arrest him is an example of how he and others with him proved that law and order of this country is nothing before him."

The IMA requested FIR against him and others from Patanjali Yogpeeth including his aide Balkrishna by explaining every violation point wise.

The association in its letter to the DGP also requested him to direct the concerned officials to register the FIR.

The war of words escalated to next level after Baba Ramdev last month called allopathy 'stupid Science'.

Later, Ramdev withdrew his statement in reply to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks 'inappropriate'. However, he also asked 25 questions to the IMA.

Earlier this month, Baba Ramdev said that allopathy is best for emergency treatment while ayurveda and Yoga saying are effective in 'lifestyle', 'genetic' and 'incurable' diseases.

"For emergency treatment and surgery, allopathy is the best there are no two opinions about this," said the Yoga Guru.