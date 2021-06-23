STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vaccination low in many states before June 21 record high

Figures from MP, Haryana, Karnataka, UP & others suggest fewer persons were inoculated in build-up to achieve staggering tally on June 21.

Published: 23rd June 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

Business as usual at a vaccination centre in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over 86 lakh Covid-19 vaccinations on June 21 was a special achievement by the government. However, a close look at data shows that many states had very low numbers before the record breaking day. Monday witnessed a record 86.16 lakh doses injected in the country. Madhya Pradesh topped with 17.14 lakh. However, Tuesday’s vaccination number in the state was below 5,000 until the evening. It suggests the state had exhausted the quota for upcoming days to create Monday’s record.

Data from MP over the last few days hint at a bid to accumulate doses. The state recorded just 692 vaccinations on June 20, a day before the high. The last peak the state had recorded was on June 16 with 3.38 lakh. This saw a sudden slump on June 17 with 1.24 lakh doses and reduced further to 14,862 and 22,006 on June 18 and 19.

Experts hinted at a few states accumulating doses for the sake of June 21. Economist Vivek Kaul wrote on Twitter: “Let’s take Madhya Pradesh, which gave the highest 16.92 lakh doses yesterday. It has all of 692 doses on Sunday. 22,006 on Saturday. 14,862 on Friday. 1,24,226 on Thursday. What does that tell you? They were saving doses for a big bang June 21.”

Haryana witnessed a similar pattern in the last few days. The state recorded 5.15 lakh vaccinations on Monday. However, June 20 had seen a low of 37,537. Haryana also recorded a gradual slump last week as numbers fell from 1.23 lakh on June 17 to 88,818 on June 18 and 72,153 on June 19.

Karnataka, the state recording the second-highest number of 11.37 lakh on Monday, saw 68,172 doses on Sunday. Even as Sundays witness lower vaccinations, data disclosed that this was the lowest in the state in the last three weeks.

UP recorded 7.46 lakh vaccinations on Monday, after 8,800 on Sunday. Uttarakhand witnessed a similar trend with a record 1.19 lakh doses on Monday. On June 20, this figure was 13,971, lowest in the last four weeks. Assam also showed this trend as the state registered a sharp drop on June 20 with 33,654 doses, before injecting 3,60,707 on Monday.

Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and a few others didn’t  show a sudden fall or rise in the last few days. Rajasthan recorded 3.48 lakh on June 20 and 4.46 lakh on June 21. Tamil Nadu saw 1.51 lakh jabs on June 20 and 3.66 lakh on June 21.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID vaccine June 21 covid vaccines
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp