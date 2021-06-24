STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Abducted' women rescued by Muzaffarnagar cops, families allege illegal conversion

The two men, Monu Khan and Rehman Khan, have absconded, police said, adding some Hindu activists have demanded their arrest.

Published: 24th June 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

abduction, love jihad

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Police on Thursday said they have "rescued" two women from Khatauli town here, who were allegedly lured and converted to Islam by men who then married them.

The district police said they handed over Anjali alias Anjum Khan and Chaya Dixit alias Zoya Khan to police teams in Hamirpur and Jhansi respectively, where their family members had lodged complaints of abduction in the two separate cases.

But other versions suggested that the women had eloped with the men that they were in relationship with.

The two men, Monu Khan and Rehman Khan, have absconded, police said, adding some Hindu activists have demanded their arrest.

An FIR was registered at Rath police station under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage).

It was not immediately clear whether Hamirpur and Jhansi police have also registered cases under Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law, which critics claim is often misused.

"The woman (Anjali) was rescued and brought to Hamirpur.

We can't say anything till she gives her statement," Harimpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Narendra Kumar Singh said.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old man and two others were arrested in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Thursday under a new law for allegedly forcing his wife to convert after marriage and also for domestic violence, police said.

Mohib Pathan, his brother Mohsin and their father Imtiyaz Pathan were arrested by Fatehgunj police under the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act, 2021, which came into force on June 15.

The controversial legislation provides for punishment ranging from three to ten years in prison.

The three accused were also booked under IPC sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 498-A(domestic violence) and 377 (unnatural sex), Assistant Commissioner of Police Paresh Bhesania told reporters.

Mohib's wife, a Hindu, had lodged a complaint on Wednesday alleging that he deceived her by claiming that she will not be forced to covert to Islam after marriage, the ACP said.

"But soon after the marriage last year, Mohib and his family started pressuring her to convert and also changed her name. The victim also claimed that Mohib forced her into unnatural sex and thrashed her on a few occasions," said Bhesania.

The woman also accused Mohib's brother Mohsin of harassing her and alleged that her father-in-law refused to give money for her delivery three months ago and asked her to get money from her parents, the officer said.

This is the second FIR registered in Vadodara city in a week under the stringent anti-conversion law which seeks to punish forcible or fraudulent conversion through marriage.

A week ago, Gotri police had arrested a Muslim man for allegedly luring a Hindu woman into marriage by posing as Christian.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anjum Khan Chaya Dixit Zoya Khan UP Police Love Jihad Religious Conversion
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp