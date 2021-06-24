STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP will list benefits of Article 370 revocation at all-party meet: Gupta

He also ruled out external hand in the decision to convene the all-party meeting.

Published: 24th June 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta. (File Photo | ANI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The BJP will counter Gupkar alliance’s demand for restoration of Article 370 at the all-party meeting (APM) convened by the Prime Minister on Thursday listing achievements of its revocation, said J&K’s former deputy chief minister and senior party leader Kavinder Gupta. 

He also ruled out external hand in the decision to convene the all-party meeting. Gupta said the BJP’s J&K unit would seek completion of the delimitation process in the right manner at the meeting. There should be justice with both Kashmir and Jammu, he said.

Asked about the Gupkar alliance’s demand for restoration of Article 370, Gupta said, “Talking about Article 370 is a futile exercise now as it has gone forever. We will counter the Gupkar alliance by listing the achievements of revocation of the Article.

After the move, J&K has been totally integrated with India and the Pakistani refugees and others have finally got their rights…Besides, 118 central laws have been incorporated into J&K. Developmental activities have gained pace and militancy violence is coming down.” .

Asked whether the J&K BJP leaders would demand restoration of statehood at the meeting, Gupta said, “The central government has already assured that it would restoring the statehood to J&K. It will do so at an appropriate time.” The party would support the demand at the meeting, he added.

To a question on sharing the stage with the Gupkar alliance, whom BJP has labelled as ‘Gupkar Gang’, Gupta said, “The Centre has invited them for talks and we don’t have any hesitation in sharing stage with them.” On whether any external pressure might have prompted the Centre to convene the all-party meeting, the BJP leader said, “India has a strong government. The country is now in a position to dictate and not take dictation.” 

Security forces on high alert for 48 hours
Security forces in J&K are on high alert for next 48 hours in the UT and similar orders have been issued for areas along the LoC. Although a ceasefire is in place, we don’t want to take chances,” he said. Internet services in the Union Territory could also be snapped on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jammu and kashmir all party meet kavinder gupta article 370 revocation
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp