BJP will list benefits of Article 370 revocation at all-party meet: Gupta

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BJP will counter Gupkar alliance’s demand for restoration of Article 370 at the all-party meeting (APM) convened by the Prime Minister on Thursday listing achievements of its revocation, said J&K’s former deputy chief minister and senior party leader Kavinder Gupta.

He also ruled out external hand in the decision to convene the all-party meeting. Gupta said the BJP’s J&K unit would seek completion of the delimitation process in the right manner at the meeting. There should be justice with both Kashmir and Jammu, he said.

Asked about the Gupkar alliance’s demand for restoration of Article 370, Gupta said, “Talking about Article 370 is a futile exercise now as it has gone forever. We will counter the Gupkar alliance by listing the achievements of revocation of the Article.

After the move, J&K has been totally integrated with India and the Pakistani refugees and others have finally got their rights…Besides, 118 central laws have been incorporated into J&K. Developmental activities have gained pace and militancy violence is coming down.” .

Asked whether the J&K BJP leaders would demand restoration of statehood at the meeting, Gupta said, “The central government has already assured that it would restoring the statehood to J&K. It will do so at an appropriate time.” The party would support the demand at the meeting, he added.

To a question on sharing the stage with the Gupkar alliance, whom BJP has labelled as ‘Gupkar Gang’, Gupta said, “The Centre has invited them for talks and we don’t have any hesitation in sharing stage with them.” On whether any external pressure might have prompted the Centre to convene the all-party meeting, the BJP leader said, “India has a strong government. The country is now in a position to dictate and not take dictation.”

Security forces on high alert for 48 hours

Security forces in J&K are on high alert for next 48 hours in the UT and similar orders have been issued for areas along the LoC. Although a ceasefire is in place, we don’t want to take chances,” he said. Internet services in the Union Territory could also be snapped on Thursday.