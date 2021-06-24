Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s rejig of district in-charge ministers ruffles some feathers

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's decision to reorganise of roles of his cabinet colleagues has apparently ruffled some feathers.

The status of health, panchayat, rural development, and commercial tax minister TS Singhdeo has been seemingly cut to size with the decision of the chief minister.

“Initially I was in charge of twelve Assembly constituencies but now only five remain with me. I will work as a player on a cricket team. I have been given the charge of only two districts of Bemetara and Kawardha,” Singhdeo said.

Earlier he was also in charge of the Janjgir-Champa, Baloda-Bazar, and Mungeli districts.

Singhdeo was dubbed as a potential chief ministerial candidate amid rumours of “2.5-year formula” and change of CM in the state.

However, Congress and Singhdeo though in their statements had denied any such formula been ever chalked out.

Baghel reached his halfway through tenure on June 17.

The opposition BJP took a jibe on the reshuffle. Former chief minister Raman Singh in a sliding remark on Singhdeo’s comments asked him to clarify his position in the cricket team that he cited.

“Singhdeo should clarify whether he's a batsman or a fielder,” Singh, who is also BJP national vice-president said.

The leadership authority of the lone tribal minister from Bastar, Kawasi Lakhma, has been elevated by giving the responsibility of seven districts of Bastar, that covers 12 Assembly constituencies. Geographically, Bastar is larger than Kerala.

“It is the prerogative of the chief minister to change the district in-charge ministers. They will perform to their best,” said Ravindra Choubey, minister and the government spokesperson.