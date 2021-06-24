STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government okays additional free foodgrains until November

Beneficiaries can avail 5 kg foodgrains per head during July-November as part of the relief measure announced by the Prime Minister earlier.

Published: 24th June 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

A villager sorts peanuts near a field at West Bengal’s Howrah on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved allocation of additional foodgrain under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (Phase IV) for five more months. Beneficiaries can avail 5 kg foodgrains per head during July-November as part of the relief measure announced by the Prime Minister earlier.

The foodgrains will be available free of cost for a maximum of 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act, including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in an official statement.

 “Around 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries were allocated additional 5 kg of foodgrains (wheat or rice), free of cost for a period of eight months (April-November 2020), thereby ensuring food security of poor/vulnerable beneficiaries/households in the wake of economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Under PM-GKAY2020, (April-November 2020), a total of about 321 lakh MT foodgrains was allocated to all states/UTs, while about 305 lakh MT foodgrains were lifted by states/UTs and a total of about 298 LMT of foodgrains (around 93%  of allocated quantity) was distributed all over the country,” added the PMO.

The Centre had earlier announced to implement the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) for two months, May-June, 2021, at an estimated expenditure of about `26,602 crore, on the same lines as PMGKAY 2020. “A total allocation of over 79 LMT of foodgrains was done for the purpose. Under PM-GKAY 2021 (May-June 2021), so far, more than 76 lakh MT foodgrains, more than 96%  of the allocated foodgrain have been lifted by states/UTs.

Further, more than 35 LMT food grains (around 90% of monthly allocation) have been distributed by states/UTs for May 2021 and more than 23 LMT foodgrains (around 59% of monthly allocation) have been distributed for June 2021,” stated the PMO. Around 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries are receiving 5 kg additional free-of-cost foodgrains (wheat or rice) for May-June, 2021. 

An additional allocation of 5 kg of foodgrains (wheat or rice), involving a total quantity of around 204 LMT for a period of further five months will be provided to around 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries with an estimated financial implication of up to `67,266 crore, said the PMO, adding that this additional allocation of foodgrains will be over and above the regular monthly foodgrains allocated for beneficiaries covered under the NFSA. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
foodgrains
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp