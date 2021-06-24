STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

If the PM listens, we will tell him what our people lost after August 5, 2019: J&K Congress chief

The all-party meet to be chaired by PM Narendra Modi will be held in New Delhi at 3 pm on Thursday. At least 14 J&K leaders including four former CMs have been invited.

Published: 24th June 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Jammu and Kashmir police officers for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the all-party meet, the Centre's first political outreach to J&K after the revocation of Article 370 that begins in a few hours, the J&K Congress chief has said that they will inform the Prime Minister, who will be chairing the meet, of what the Jammu and Kashmir people lost after August 5, 2019.

J&K Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir told The New Indian Express that the invitation for the all-party meet was extended without an agenda. "This has never happened before," he observed.

The all-party meet to be chaired by PM Narendra Modi will be held in New Delhi at 3 pm on Thursday. At least 14 J&K leaders including four former CMs have been invited.

"Our effort will be to first listen to the agenda of the PM. If he wants to listen, we will tell him what they (government) and the J&K people lost after Article 370 revocation. We will give him a powerpoint presentation on it," Mir said.

"The PM is misleading the world by saying that they 'brought stars to the earth' after Article 370's revocation. We live here and we will inform him about the true picture and the impact on people," he added.

Mir said they will inform the PM that J&K people are in shock for the last two years after the Centre scrapped "our special status, snatched out statehood and bifurcated the state into two UTs. They have handed over J&K to the bureaucracy."

On August 5, 2019, the Centre scrapped Articles 370 and 35A, which granted special status to J&K and special privileges to J&K residents, and bifurcated J&K state into two Union Territories.

"We will be representing the aspirations and wishes of the J&K people at the all-party meet. We cannot ignore the aspirations of people of J&K," Mir said.

In response to a question, J&K Congress chief said he feels that there is a realisation at the highest levels that whatever was done on August 5, 2019 has not achieved anything on the ground.

He, however, said in the next five to six months, Assembly elections in some states are set to be held and when these Assembly elections and LS polls are held, J&K always is brought to the centrestage. "When elections are held in any state, the reference is made of J&K."

"It could be possible that to hide his government's failure in managing Covid and to face polls in other states, the PM may try to prepare the ground for it from J&K," Mir said.

Asked why the Centre is convening an all-party meet, the J&K Congress chief said they will come to know about it through the posturing and language of the PM.

"We too want to know why for two years they were speaking different languages. They were labeling somebody as Chinese, somebody as Pakistani and somebody as separatists and now all of a sudden how they have realised that they all are part of this country. The body language and agenda will make it clear," Mir said.

Kashmir Pandit group demands restoration of statehood with special status

Satish Mahaldar, chairman of Kashmiri Pandit group -- Reconciliation Return & Rehabilitation of Migrants -- said the PM's all-party meet with J&K leaders is an important step in building political confidence in J&K, which lost its statehood on August 5, 2019.

"It is an opportune time to give back what is rightfully ours. The statehood to J&K should be announced as early as possible. But, along with statehood, special status should be restored to J&K," he said.

Mahaldar said the fact is that J&K is surrounded by two hostile countries -- Pakistan and China --- and witnessing militancy. So, it becomes imperative to accord special status to J&K.

The Kashmir Pandit group also demanded guaranteed and protected rights to minorities and disadvantaged communities; preference to locals in jobs, educational institutions and setting up of industries, and protection of land and representation of the minorities in the J&K Assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
J&K all-party meet Ghulam Ahmed Mir J&K Congress Narendra Modi
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp