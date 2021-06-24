STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India unsure of China’s commitment on troop reduction

The US, India, Japan and Australia have come together on a common agenda which includes maritime security and connectivity.

Published: 24th June 2021 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

India China flag

India and China flags. (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that China’s troop deployment along the border with India and uncertainty over fulfillment of its promise of troop reduction still remains a challenge confronting the two countries.

“The issue is whether China would live up to the commitments it has made written commitments about both countries not allowing a large armed force at the border,” the external affairs minister said at the Qatar Economic Forum, adding that the India-China issue pre-dated the formation of the Quad.

The US, India, Japan and Australia have come together on a common agenda which includes maritime security and connectivity. Answering queries relating to the border situation with China in Ladakh, the minister said this particular issue goes back a long way.

Jaishankar also urged the US and Europe to boost vaccine production. “A lot of the supply chain relating to vaccines originates in the US. A lot of it comes from Europe as well. I think, the US and Europe need to step forward if India has to ramp up its own production.

The world doesn’t have enough vaccines. Patents are one part of it, but production is the other part. And in India we are producing the AstraZeneca vaccine. There are six other vaccines which are expected to come on stream in the coming months,” the minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jaishankar troop reduction china
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp