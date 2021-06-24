No leaves for Muzaffarnagar police during Zila panchayat elections
According to an order issued by Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, the step was taken to smoothly conduct the polls.
Published: 24th June 2021 02:00 PM | Last Updated: 24th June 2021 02:00 PM | A+A A-
MUZAFFARNAGAR: Police personnel and officers here won't be allowed to take leaves during the elections for the post of Zila panchayat chairman, officials said on Thursday.
The elections will be held from June 25 to July 3.
According to an order issued by Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, the step was taken to smoothly conduct the polls.