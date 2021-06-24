STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Short-sighted policies of BJP responsible for rising unemployment: Akhilesh Yadav

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Akhlilesh Yadav said despite holding investors' summit, nothing has happened on the ground.

Published: 24th June 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhlilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of ruining the economy and said its short-sighted policies were responsible for the rising unemployment.

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said despite holding investors' summit, nothing has happened on the ground.

"The short-sighted policies of the BJP is responsible for the rising unemployment. The claim of UP CM to provide lakhs of jobs has come to the fore now. The BJP is responsible for ruining the economy," the SP chief said in a statement.

The UP CM used to make tall claims about providing lakhs of jobs to the youths but the reality is that there are hurdles everywhere, be it recruitment of teachers, doctors or in other departments, he said.

He said sub-inspectors were recruited in 2012 and they were given training after selections, but they could not get their positing and salaries yet.

Akhilesh said the BJP government held investors' summit and made tall claims about investments, signing of MOUs as well as jobs, and big advertisements were put out about it but there is nothing on the ground.

He said during his party's regime, an IT hub was made, Amul plant was established and Samsung started functioning in the state.

"The present CM now shows all this and pats his back," he said.

He said according to a Niti Aayog report, the performance of UP has come down.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp