UP: FIR against 3 private firms for not paying farmers after paddy procurement

By PTI

BAREILLY: An FIR has been lodged against three private firms, deployed by the Uttar Pradesh government for paddy procurement, for not making payment to farmers for their purchase.

The government procures wheat and paddy through its various departments as well as non-government systems.

Around 15 firms in Bareilly district were registered for paddy procurement, the Regional Marketing Officer of the food department, Gyan Chand Verma, who lodged the FIR, said on Thursday.

Adarsh Agro Producer Company of Nawabganj, Shubh Kirti Producer Company Limited of Bareilly and Pilibhit Farmer Producer Company of Jehanabad were permitted by the district magistrate to purchase paddy on November 6 last year.

A lot of paddy was procured from October 2020 to January 15, 2021, and the registered companies gradually made payments to the farmers.

But 109 farmers were found to have Rs 117 lakh pending with these companies for the last five months, Verma said.

The farmers had complained to the administration about non-receipt of their payment and the marketing branch of the Food Department also took note of it, he said.

An FIR was lodged in Nawabganj police station against Jagdish Saran Gangwar, Harish Gangwar and Prem Kumar, the secretaries of Adarsh Agro Producer Company, Shubh Kirti Producer Company Limited and Pilibhit Farmer Producer Company respectively under section 406 (criminal breach of trust) of IPC.

The regional marketing officer of Nawabganj said despite written warnings and multiple notices, these three companies did not make payment to farmers even after five months.

The farmers are being exploited financially and mentally.

Therefore, an FIR has been lodged against the three firms to ensure due payment to the farmers, Verma said.