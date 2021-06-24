STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh govt suspends transport officer in Mukhtar Ansari ambulance case

On April 2, a case was registered in Barabanki after the documents of the ambulance bearing UP registration number were found to be fake.

Published: 24th June 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

A special investigation team (SIT) was set up by the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the case. (File Photo)

By PTI

BALLIA: Former assistant regional transport officer of Barabanki has been suspended in connection with using fake documents of ambulance to ferry gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from a Punjab jail to a Mohali court in March this year.

Additional District Magistrate Ram Asrey confirmed the development.

Rajeshwar Yadav, the then Assistant Regional Transport Officer (ARTO) of Barabanki, has been suspended in connection with the fake ambulance papers case, sources in the transport office said on Thursday.

Yadav is currently posted at the Regional Transport Office (RTO), Ballia.

A special investigation team (SIT) was set up by the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the case.

On April 2, a case was registered in Barabanki after the documents of the ambulance bearing UP registration number were found to be fake.

Ansari, the BSP MLA from Mau, wanted in Uttar Pradesh for various cases, was on March 31 produced before the Mohali court in connection with an alleged 2019 extortion matter.

After an initial probe, the name and address given for the registration of the ambulance were found to be false.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Police Mukhtar Ansari
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp