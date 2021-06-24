STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vaccines work against 'Delta plus' COVID-19 variant: MP official

Madhya Pradesh is among a handful of states where the cases of 'Delta plus' variant have been found.

Published: 24th June 2021 09:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

INDORE: With Madhya Pradesh reporting five cases of the 'Delta plus' variant of COVID-19 so far, a top health department official on Thursday said the vaccines currently being administered to people are effective against the highly contagious strain.

Delta plus has already been declared a variant of concern by the Centre.

Madhya Pradesh is among a handful of states where the cases of 'Delta plus' variant have been found.

"Among the five people found infected with the Delta plus variant, three are already vaccinated and even after getting affected with the new varaint, there was no need for them to rush to hospital, which means the vaccine is effective against it (the new variant) also," additional chief secretary (health) Mohammad Suleiman told reporters.

He quoted an official of the Delhi-based National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as saying that the Delta plus variant's severity is comparatively more (than existing strains), but at present there are not many cases of this variant in the country.

Therefore, it is not possible to predict what will be its impact on the population, Suleiman said, quoting the NCDC official.

The state is on alert and testing will be enhanced to know whether people are getting infected by the 'Delta plus' variant, Suleiman said.

Madhya Pradesh is among the five states where genome sequencing facilities will be started by the NCDC, the senior bureaucrat said.

This decision followed chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's discussions with NCDC officials, he said.

Suleiman said people are enthusiastic about getting vaccines and those residing in tribal areas are also coming forward to receive doses.

Expressing happiness over Indore vaccinating a record 2.25 lakh people on Monday, he said, "If we are able to arrange adequate stock of vaccines, then the entire eligible population of Indore district can be inoculated by mid-July."

He informed the state government has set a target to administer at least the first dose to all eligible people by September-end.

The state on Thursday added 62 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 fresh deaths, pushing its infection tally to 7,89,561 and the toll to 8,849, the state health department said.

Of total 52 districts in the state, 31 districts did not record any new coronavirus case in the last 24 hours, it stated.

A total of 255 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 7,79,432, the department said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,280, it said.

With 10 new cases, Indore's caseload went up to 1,52,798, while that of Bhopal rose to 1,23,073 with the addition of 15 infections.

Indore reported one death, taking the toll to 1379, while no fatality was reported in Bhopal, whose coronavirus toll remained unchanged at 972, the department said.

Indore is left with 239 active cases, while Bhopal has 362 patients under treatment, it said.

With 68,453 new tests, the total number of samples examined for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh rose to 1,16,66,850, the department said.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,89,561, new cases 62, death toll 8,849, recovered 7,79,432, active cases 1,280, number of tests so far 1,16,66,850.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Delta plus variant
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp