STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

80 per cent of eligible population in Tripura received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The state has received 24.9 lakh vaccine doses so far, of which 2.10 lakh is yet to be administered, Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal, director, National Health Mission, said.

Published: 25th June 2021 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman

A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a woman. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Nearly 80 per cent of the total eligible population in Tripura has received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a senior official said here on Friday.

The state has received 24.9 lakh vaccine doses so far, of which 2.10 lakh is yet to be administered, Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal, director, National Health Mission, said.

"As on June 24, a total of 18.31 lakh people have received the first shot, which is around 80 per cent of the total eligible population," Jaiswal said during a press meet.

He further stated that at least 98 per cent of the population in the age group of 45 years and above has been inoculated in the state with one shot.

Similarly, a total of 6.91 lakh people in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years have been administered the first jab, which is around 50 per cent of the targeted population, the official said.

"Different NGOs, clubs and social activist groups have cooperated with the government in its initiative to vaccinate people. The entire state machinery worked hard to make this inoculation drive a success," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccine Tripura Lockdown
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Variant is 'most transmissible' identified so far: WHO | Covid-19 Updates
'Inflated' oxygen requirement: BJP, Congress demand Kejriwal's resignation
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp