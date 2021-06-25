After Bihar job quota, now JDU state committee gives 33% posts to women

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) on Thursday claimed to have become the country’s first political party, which has given more than 30% posts in various committees to female members.

The party followed the suggestion of the chief minister Nitish Kumar to give at least one-third of positions within the party ranks to women in order to ensure proportional participation.

Among the new committees of 29 vice-presidents, 60 general secretaries, 114 secretaries, a treasurer and seven spokespersons, 72 women have been included ensuring 33% of their representation.

JDU state president Umesh Kushwaha said while female representation was ensured, former ministers and leaders of party have also been given due place in the party committees. “By giving 33% of share to women in party committees, the JD-U has exhibited its genuine concern towards political empowerment of women”, Kushwaha told the media.

Kushwaha further said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar not only talks about the rights of women but has also shown how to practice what he preaches. Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had announced 50% quota to women in the Panchayat elections. In Bihar, 33% seats reserved for girls in medical and engineering colleges along with 35% quota in state police services government jobs.