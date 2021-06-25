STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ceiling collapse occurs in south Mumbai building; 35 rescued, none hurt

Published: 25th June 2021 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 11:36 AM

Rescue officials in operation after a ceiling collapses in South Mumbai building. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 35 persons were rescued after a major portion of the third floor ceiling in a five-storey building, which was under repair, collapsed in south Mumbai's Fort area on Friday morning, a fire brigade official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred at Ashapura building on Vaju Kotak Marg, he said.

The third-floor ceiling of the building collapsed, due to which its staircase got blocked. At least 35 persons were rescued by the fire brigade, the official said, adding that the rescue operation is still on at the site.

A civic official said that that the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) had undertaken the repair work of this old building.

Along with the fire brigade personnel, police and civic officials also reached the spot.

Further details are awaited.

